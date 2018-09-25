[WHOOSHING] BOB BOUGHNER: You know, the pace of practice yesterday was really good. I think that we're finally down to one practice, one team, even though we have some numbers still. So the intensity was good.

I think the guys are looking forward to getting their game together. I think the first week you feel yourself out and you try to get your timing back a little bit. Now it's time to ramp it up.

NICK BJUGSTAD: Yeah, I mean, you can play as much hockey and shinny hockey in the summer. It doesn't really replicate as far as game speed. So you really got to take advantage of these next three games. Yeah, it's important, obviously, to play Tampa a few times here. So we get to know their lineup pretty well. It will be a good test for us to really go up against these guys and see where we stand.

MIKE HOFFMAN: Yeah, it's great. Obviously, over the summer you wait for camp to start and these exhibitions to start. We've only played in one so far, but looking forward to the challenge we have tonight. Trying, for myself, get the systems down. The more reps we can get in in exhibition should help us once the regular season starts off.

- It's the top team in the league. They have been the last few years. So it's a good test for us, obviously. In-state rival, that's always fun. And not a far way to travel either, so that's kind of nice. Yeah, it'll be a good three games here, and obviously we start off with them. So there will be no uncertainty as far as what they got going in their lineup.

BOB BOUGHNER: Yeah, we're just trying to give different guys different looks. I think that again, with Hoffman, someone on that first unit's got to go down the second unit, and someone off that second unit's got to get pushed down. And that's just good for us. It's good competition and means we're deeper, means we're better.

Those guys, even though you're a veteran, you still have to fight for position. And see, we're going to start the season on special teams as well. It's healthy. It's good, and we'll see a lot of decisions being made after these next three games.

