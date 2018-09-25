- What's up, Marlins fans? I'm Janelle Johnston for Fox Sports Florida back with another episode of Covering the Bases. As we head into the final week of Marlins baseball of 2018, let's get you set, starting with What's Trending.

Marlins fans showed up this past weekend to say goodbye to Marlins Park until 2019 with a weekend attendance of 37,625, marking the second largest weekend crowd of the season. Fans in attendance got to witness the Marlins' 13th shutout of the season on Sunday.

Rookie sensation Brian Anderson, who currently leads all MLB rookies in games played, is fourth among National League rookies with 3.2 WAR so far this season. Since he has proven how versatile he can be, the Marlins could have their third baseman or their right fielder of the future.

This week's players to watch are a group of newcomers. Rookie catcher Chad Wallach got his first homer of his career over the weekend versus the Reds while Magneuris Sierra recorded his sixth multi-hit game since being promoted from the New Orleans Baby Cakes. Lewis Brinson, who has been putting up phenomenal numbers since returning from the bigs, gave Miami a 1 to 0 lead for the second straight game with an RBI single on Sunday. The future is looking bright for the Marlins.

We're on the final countdown of the 2018 season with all remaining games on the road. The Marlins will face the Nationals through Wednesday with a day off Thursday before finishing up the season in New York over the weekend at Citi Field. Mets third baseman David Wright will make his return to a Major League starting lineup on September 29th, likely for the final time. He has not played an MLB game since May of 2016.

There is also the potential for a pit stop on the way home in Pittsburgh to make up a postponed game versus the Pirates. You can catch each game of each series live on Fox Sports GO and Fox Sports Florida. We'll see you next week, Marlins fans, for a season recap. I'm Janelle Johnston, and I've got your bases covered.