- Hello, everybody. Welcome to our South Florida Honda Dealer's Web Report with Jeff Nelson, T Hut, Craig Minervini. On Monday night, it was rainy in DC. The Marlins had all kinds of chances to win this game. They went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position and come up short 7-3.

- Yeah, Craig, it really had opportunities early. Just through the first five innings, they were 1 for 11, runners in scoring position. They left 10 men on base. That was just through the first five.

- Yeah, and both starters, Strasburg and Alcántara, did not last very long. Four innings apiece. Alcántara gave up six runs, walked five. He walked six his last outing. And Strasburg also walked five. So the starters not a factor as well. Alcántara's second bad start in a row.

- All right. What about the ballgame coming up tonight? 6:30 "Marlins Live." Ballgame at 7:00. Here's the match-up for the next two games. Afternoon game on Wednesday. There's the airtime, 3:30.

TOMMY HUTTON: Well, right now, the Marlins are hoping they don't see rain. It seems like every time they go on the road, they get rain. They'd like to see a nice sunny early evening.

CRAIG MINERVINI: Yeah.

TOMMY HUTTON: The only problem they have to face, Max Scherzer who's going for his 18th win.

JEFF NELSON: And they go against Brigham who-- not bad his last start. Five innings, two runs. He did walk four. And then Wei-Yin Chen. That's going to be interesting. A 9.29 road ERA. See if he can approve on that one.

CRAIG MINERVINI: We look for you tonight, 6:30 for "Marlins Live" on Fox Sports Florida.