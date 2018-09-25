Jake Faria slated to take on Luis Severino in Game 2 of Rays-Yankees
The Tampa Bay Rays have right-hander Jake Faria on the mound Tuesday night as they square off against Luis Severino and the New York Yankees for Game 2 of their series.
HOST 1: Our "Road Ahead." I misspoke earlier. Masahiro--
HOST 2: Yes, you did.
HOST 1: --Tanaka going in the middle game of the final three.
HOST 2: I didn't want to say anything.
HOST 1: Luis Severino was supposed to start tonight. Instead, gets pushed back to tomorrow. And, as we heard from Kevin Cash, he'll be facing Jake Faria.
HOST 2: I'm glad you're finishing strong cause, you know, our producer, I don't even think he's really been happy with us. So it hasn't been a really strong postgame. Like, he said we're losing--
