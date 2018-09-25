INTERVIEWER 1: A little bit of a similar struggle tonight as your last outing. Did command seem to, once again, be the biggest issue for you?

- It's not about the [INAUDIBLE] tonight, but like, I don't understand. I really got a bad day and good day, you know. Just had to keep my head in the game and keep work hard, you know.

INTERVIEWER 2: The walks today and the ones before were all against lefties. Any explanation for that?

- I don't know. I think I had, like, a little trouble with the lefty, you know. But I gotta keep working hard, you know, keep working my pen, you know, like into the lefty and to the right outside the plate, you know.

INTERVIEWER 1: What was it like having to deal with those rainy conditions? Did you have any trouble gripping the baseball or anything like that?

- No, no. Just like a little sweat, you know. But I got a good grip today, you know. I was, like, a little out of control today, but I still gotta keep doing the best, you know.

