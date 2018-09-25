REPORTER: --to a little bit with command again. What did you see from him?

- Pretty much that, really. Just didn't seem to have command. What'd he walk five today? Five in four innings or so. So yeah, trouble with command. Yeah, rough day.

REPORTER: Mechanical?

- I don't know. It seemed like he got away from being-- you know, when he's not aggressive, that's what you kind of get. And he wants to throw a two seamer instead of using a four seamer And you get the ball just running off the plate.

REPORTER: --early on?

- Yeah, we had a lot of chances. Obviously we had [INAUDIBLE] to close to 40 in the first and had guys out there in the second. We had guys out there. Even after they score, we still got guys out there [AUDIO OUT] to get right back in there, and not able to do anything. So it was one of those games, yeah, we had plenty of opportunities. We weren't able to capitalize. Not really getting anything done there men's form position.

REPORTER: Castro just found out after he got up here, that he'd go back, or?

- Yeah, yeah. So he'll be a couple days.

REPORTER: How much do you think-- you know, you look at both starters kind of struggling to find their stuff-- do you think the elements might have played into tonight?

- No, I don't think so. It didn't seem that bad really. I know they had putting stuff out there. Javy threw three innings. They didn't seem to have really any trouble. The other guys didn't seem to have the same trouble. So I think-- you know, I don't talk for their guy. But our guy just struggled with command all around. I mean, it wasn't real good.