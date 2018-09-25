REPORTER: Obviously today's loss means that you guys are eliminated from the post-season. When you look back to the start of the season, did you think, after everything that has transpired and all the adversity, that you guys would be in this position?

JOEY WENDLE: I thought we'd be a lot closer than most people had given us credit for. And you know it's disappointing. Our goal is to make the playoffs. And so we're not happy about that.

But I think we're going to have a feel coming in the next year. Spring training, that's going to be a little different. And we're going to have a little higher expectations for ourselves. And this team knows that they can win games against good baseball teams. And that's what we are, we're a good baseball team.

So It's definitely exciting for next year. We're going to play hard, last six games this season and just really finish strong.

REPORTER: What has impressed you the most about this group?

JOEY WENDLE: Just the resiliency. The ability to compete, day in and day out. You know coming out of spring, everybody said we're going to lose 100 games. And we started out this season 3 and 13 or whatever it was. It would have been really easy for this team to start to believe that. And not one person in the clubhouse did.

We just continued to fight and put up one of the better second half's in baseball. So that's something that we can hang out hat on. Obviously it's not where we want to be, but like I said, we'll come into spring training next year with a little different mentality.

REPORTER: You're one of two guys that had hits today. How difficult is it when you guys are seeing that many different pitchers?

JOEY WENDLE: Yeah, they have some pretty special arms there in their bullpen. And that's-- you know, they had guys throwing the ball pretty well tonight. So I don't think there were many guys who faced the same pitcher twice. I don't know if there was anybody.

So, you know, that's what we've been doing to teams, and that's what they did to us tonight. It definitely makes it hard to get into a rhythm. You can't-- harder to figure guys out when you only get one bat against a guy. So it definitely changes your approach a little bit. But if that's the way the game is going, then guys are going to learn and hitters are going to adjust also.