- I don't think it would be fair for me to say yes, especially the way it started. I mean, it had nothing to do with the trades, the injuries can ding you up a little bit. But look, we're short of what we're trying to reach, but you've got to be proud of what the product is in that clubhouse, and the way they've carried themselves for the bulk of the year. It's a frustrating loss tonight. We can go back and hand-pick, hand-select plenty of losses or series that impacted us negatively, but all in all, I think our guys should be pretty proud of the way they performed, and the way that they have really turned it on here in the second half.

REPORTER 1: Quite a day for the offense. Two hits, couple walks. How much of that had to do with just seeing so many something different looks?

- A lot, probably. A lot of good pitchers. I don't think it's fair for them to call it a bullpen day, it's more like a closer day. Because they all just kind of come in there, and they all got closing. I mean, it's wipe out stuff, from the second that Green steps on the mound. From then on out, they're just they're very special.

REPORTER 2: Yarb's maybe not as sharp as he had been?

- I thought Yarbs threw the ball-- I thought he threw the ball OK. You know, the pass ball didn't help anything. That was a little bit of a dagger that he's-- you know, that a guy on first, and then we advance him. And then Gardner, left-hander, he falls behind them 2-0, and gets kind of a-- finds a hole there to get a hit. But no, I thought Yarbs was fine. We got his pitch count up. So he's built up probably for one more appearance, one more lengthy appearance. And we'll go from there.

REPORTER 2: Will you send a large gift to Brett Gardner's retirement party, whenever that is?

- I mean, he's a good player. He's been a good player a long time. And it seems like any time the Yankees do something, he's in the mix. Involved, whether he's on base, getting a big hit, or making, you know, an outstanding play like he did tonight.

REPORTER 3: This run you guys have had, I mean, you talk about dying hard. I mean, is there any one thing from this run that you would remember to characterize, kind of in this run? What they've done?

- No, I don't think, like, one specific thing stands out. I mean, just the overall way they come to the ballpark every day ready to compete, and the effort that they give to each other.

REPORTER 1: [INAUDIBLE]?

- I think he's fine. I think it was a mix up. It got him flush on the palm, pretty painful. And then, you know, at that point, I think they had Chapman coming into the game. That's probably not a fun at-bat for him, especially with a banged up hand. But he should be able to bounce back and, you know, I haven't decided who's playing tomorrow, but be available.

REPORTER 2: [INAUDIBLE] pitching-wise tomorrow?

- Jake Faria will start tomorrow. And I know, mostly likely, Beeks will get in there at some point.

REPORTER 2: But more than anything, not an opener type thing.

- Yeah, I mean, Jake's not built up to where he can go five, six innings. But he's going to go pitch.

REPORTER 2: Right.

- Yeah.

