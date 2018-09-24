FRANK VATRANO: Oh, it's been, obviously, good. Got a lot of good players here at camp. So you know, we got, obviously, a few games left. So it's exciting to get those games going. Whether there's guys coming here or there's guys here, everyone's pushing each other every single day. So regardless of younger guys coming up or guys we have here, there's always competition internally.

Obviously, when you come from a different team, you got to develop chemistry kind of quickly, especially, for me, hopping in the lineup with different guys I've never played with. So for me, it's trying to fit it as best as possible. And the guys really welcomed me as soon as I came to the team, and I obviously feel a lot more comfortable coming into camp. So I was ready to go once I got here.

- It's been a good camp. Things are well underway now, so we're kind of getting numbers down and looking forward to-- I think we got Tampa four straight now. So everybody's excited to get to that fourth one playing our best.

- Everybody feel good. It's-- I see it on the ice. I practice every day. A lot of energy. Good mood, and everything good. I try to improve everything, like speed, my body, and the shots, everything. I feel really good. A lot of energy. And everybody feel good, be happy to be here again, and look forward.

BOB BOUGHNER: Well, you know, I mean, he played really well first down the stretch last year. Big, strong guy. He uses his body. He's got speed to his game. And he's got a little bit of sneaky offense to his game. You know, example the other night in the three-on-three.

But just as all young guys, you just want to see it more consistently. You want to see it game in and game out, and not just in spurts. And that's that consistency that we try and talk about with all these guys. Definitely, he's more-- you could see his English is better, he's more confident. He's smiling a lot more, and he's mingling with the guys a lot more. So you could tell he's sort of settled in and that last year helped him.

- Thursday he came here, I was like, this guy is pretty good. He's physical, he has good hands, a good head. Like, he can do everything. You can put him to play with the puck. He can do that. You can put him to play without the puck, he can do that. So he's a really good player for us, and we're lucky to have him.