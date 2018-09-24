- Some product placement. I'm supporting UD.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE]

- Yeah. For lunch, he better have some pizza delivered for all you guys.

Good to see you all again.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE] Erik, this team [INAUDIBLE] did anything happen in the offseason between [INAUDIBLE] last season makes you think [INAUDIBLE]?

- Yeah, we do. I mean, we believe in continuity. We believe in there's a lot of different ways to build teams. The bottom line-- and this is what, you know, in the few discussions that I have with people about this during the summer, because we're aware of the narrative, there's one team that's figured it out.

All right? Golden State has figured it out. They have the template right now. Everybody else is just trying to figure it out. And some people think they have a better track at it than others. Prove it. That's the whole point about this association. It's competition, and you've got to prove it. We think that we have a unique group, a special group. We're fully healthy. We have some depth and some talent that we like.

That's the only thing that matters. We think we're better, and have an opportunity to be better than last year. We don't really care what anybody else thinks about it. But there's a lot to be excited about this group. And certainly, we think, because of our commitment to our development program and some health, we think we can get to another level.

REPORTER: Erik, what are you anticipating Dwyane's-- I mean, obviously, [INAUDIBLE] last chance and all that, you'll have a different mindset as he has-- different than his first 15 years. What have you guys talked about about role, about what you offer him, both on and off the court leadership, all that.

- Yeah. All of it. I want them to maximize all of that. I mean, most pro athletes, unfortunately, they don't get to know when the end is, or at least they're the last ones to know. And it's certainly not on their terms. He has this incredible blessing to have that perspective to know when that finish line will be, and to be able to have the perspective, you know, to make every day matter on the way to that journey. I just think it's the right player, the right organization, the right coaching staff, the right timing for all of this.

I just look back to two years ago, probably there weren't many of us that would know whether we'd have this opportunity again. Obviously, I have a special relationship with Dwyane that spans the course of his entire career. I-- that's a blessing. I feel very grateful for that. I know that there's no manuals or books on that, because most coach/player relationships don't get that opportunity. Usually, it ends after whatever handful of years. But this spans all of it.

So I'm going to treat it with the appropriate respect. I want him to know that I'm gonna give it everything I have to make sure it goes the way that he wants it to, and then in turn for him to give everything he has to make sure that this team goes away we want it to. He has a great feel for that, great perspective. His intuitive leadership has grown so much over the years.

But I'm looking forward to it. You know, I'm not going to call it a farewell tour or anything like that, because he doesn't want it to be about that. But certainly, it's about sharing in these memories, these experiences, and doing something collective together.

REPORTER: Erik, how much have you discusses or thought about his role, whether it changes from [INAUDIBLE] last year the way you handle it this season?

- Yeah, we discussed it a little bit, but that's the minutia. There are so many bigger things, whether he plays three minutes, five minutes, four-- you know, whatever, more minutes. We've always been able to figure out the basketball stuff. It's the bigger things that, you know, we want to be aligned on, and to be able to work together to impact this whole group.

That's the exciting thing, being on the same page, using all of our years working together, and then to unite and to bring more people together, to get that multiplying effect. That's the exciting thing. You know, the day-to-day basketball stuff, we've always been able to figure that out.

REPORTER: Erik, you've always talked about the team versatility being a good quality to have. Is that still your mindset? What are the challenges that [INAUDIBLE]?

- The one thing I do know, that's the way this league is going. You'd better have some versatility, you'd better have some very good perimeter play, you'd better have guys that can do multiple things, be able to defend multiple players. That's why we're excited about this group. I don't understand why other people don't necessarily see it that way, but I don't really care.

This league is about versatility, flexibility. It's about speed. It's about quickness. It's about adaptability. And we have a lot of that.

MAN: If you have a question, raise your hand. Our mics are not working, guys. Thank you.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE]

[LAUGHTER]

[INAUDIBLE]

- Yeah. I actually am very grateful to have the opportunity to continue this relationship. It's been a very good summer for Hassan, and I think it's been a great opportunity for growth. The biggest challenges that you have in life or in your career offer the biggest opportunities for improvement and growth. And in many ways, there are some uncomfortable things that he had to navigate through last year.

We're right there with him on this. And let's not forget who he was at the beginning of last year, how he started the season when he was healthy, but more importantly, how he was the season before. He was a major part of our team's success in the second half of the season when we 30 games, really having an impact on the court as a teammate, learning really how to impact winning.

I still see that guy. And the most important relationship he has right now is with his head coach. One of the most important relationships the head coach has is with his starting center. The other most important relationships that he has is with the other men in that locker room. And he's taken great steps to develop those relationships this summer.

I feel good about the work that he's put in. He's in terrific shape. You'll see. And more importantly, I think his mindset has grown. And that's been because of the adversity. Sometimes, looking back on it, you wish players had some more adversity, particularly in today's day and age. I think less players know how to manage through adversity, to be able to get past that to have the growth that you need. But I think you all will see what we've seen this summer very soon.

REPORTER: Erik, how much are you looking forward to seeing Goran this year after a full summer [INAUDIBLE] something he hasn't had in a few years?

- Yeah, let's clarify that, though. It was not a summer of rest, it's just different. He wasn't playing competitive, world-class playoff games, you know, for six weeks. But he's put in a lot of time on his body, working on his skill development, which is one of the things that he wasn't able to do the last few summers playing with the national team. And you certainly will take that because of all the benefits he received from that. But he wasn't able to work on his game, he was able to work on a couple, two or three specific things this summer, get his body rested, healthy.

I know he's really excited about training camp. And that's the things that you can't quantify. He was a little bit beat up, understandably, coming into last year. But hey, he's a tough competitor. So I think it set him up also for his best year of his career, of his life. That 12 months is something that he'll remember for the rest of his life. Now the next challenge is, can you do it again at another level. And he's committed to that. So I'm excited about it. I know he is. And you'll see that [INAUDIBLE] right from the get-go.

REPORTER: Coach, I think a lot of people are expecting Josh Richardson to take another step up. What do you expect from him this season, and what are the challenges that you're gonna present to him moving forward?

- Just that. You summed it up. Really, it-- you have to put yourself out there and get comfortable to be able to take that next step. The thing that he has is he has a coaching staff that's right-- supports him, believes in him, has a vision for him. He has his teammates that have a very similar vision for him. And everybody wants him to take that next step.

That's incredibly empowering for a young player. You see the biggest jumps for most players in this league coming into the third year or fourth year. But you saw the type of jump he was able to make last year when he was able to play a full season healthy. And so I don't-- you've heard me say this before, I don't put ceilings on players. We want to-- we want them to accomplish their dreams. Whatever they're thinking about or dreaming about, we want to give them a platform to be able to go get it.

So I see no reason why he can't get to another level. When you're talking about a young player, you know, in mid 20s, you just have no idea how different they can be from one year to another. It's a little bit different when you're in your 30s. We still believe in that kind of improvement, even number three. He's gonna come back different this year. I know how he's wired, and I know the look I was seeing in his eyes, he's going to come back different than he did last year. But the reality is, when you're young-- oh, to be young-- you can make incredible strides.

REPORTER: On Pat's end-of-season presser, you spoke about the roster having a logjam of too many good to great players in both the back court and front court. With the team staying intact, philosophically are you concerned with how the logjam may impact player development or veteran roles?

- Yeah, it's pretty simple. If they're described as good, let's make them great. You know, that's the commitment we make with our player development, but also how can you make players great. And that's buying into a collective whole. And you can go further and faster together. You can do special things in this league.

And I keep on pointing to the fact that 29 other teams don't have an answer. I don't see any other team that-- why they should have a reason why they think they have a better answer than anybody else other than Golden State. Cleveland did for one year, but everybody else is just trying to figure it out. We like our good to great players, and our opportunity to be good to great as a team.

REPORTER: When you're bringing back so many good to great players-- and I know you don't skip steps, obviously, but when you have virtually everybody with familiarity with your system, can you accelerate your camp schedule a little bit--

- Yeah.

REPORTER: --compared to last year?

- Yeah. I think it'll be a fun camp, a competitive camp. Guys probably won't sleep well tonight. They know we're gonna get right to it. We have-- look, as a staff, we're going to have to make some evaluations pretty quickly. If it's going to be competitive, guys are fighting for minutes, fighting for opportunities, we're going to have to see things a little bit quicker. But we should. It should feel almost like an extension of a playoff practice, that few teams really get that opportunity.

It reminds me of, just from the structural standpoint, of the teams that we had from, you know, 2010 to 2014. Each camp, you're able to integrate quicker each year. And we will be able to do that day one. I anticipate we'll get after it that first day.

REPORTER: Erik, recently you guys updated Dion's status as, you know, possibly not being ready for the start of the regular season. Did he have a setback, or has this been kind of the plan all along, knowing he may not be ready?

- Yeah, he didn't have a setback. He's actually on course. Everybody's body is different. He's been working all summer. You probably all noticed his Instagram posts. I mean, that's how everybody follows players now. But it hasn't been like he hasn't been working. It's on course.

And he'll be back, you know, when his body tells him that he can be back. The thing that I'm encouraged about, at least he's able to work. He's on the court, he's able to do stuff. He won't be able to participate in the type of training camp that we're going to be starting with, but we'll continue to monitor. And he'll be with us.

REPORTER: Erik, is James Johnson 100% in full go after the offseason procedure?

- He's not 100% full go, but he's pretty close. Just don't ask him because he'll be begging to get in those scrimmages on that first day. You know, I don't know if he's ready for that right now, but he will be participating in every practice. And he'll be doing whatever he can handle based on whatever Jay thinks is right. So we'll scale it up, but he's going to be a green light the first day. It just-- it's a matter of how much.

REPORTER: What's the next step for Bam, in your eyes? And is the plan hopefully to get him more aggressive offensively, maybe looking for his shot?

- Yeah, he did that quite a bit this summer. If you saw in Summer League, he was looking at the rim. Last year, we built off of his skill set and his competitiveness and tried to fast-track as much as we possibly could. And he filled a very good role, and he got better as the season went on. This summer, yes, it was about developing some more skills to keep the defenses honest.

He doesn't have to be somebody else. He's going to earn his playing time and impact our team and winning by doing the things that he does at an exceptional level. And that's defend and use his athleticism and be at the rim and impact in the paint. But he's improved his other skills.

And he's a perfect example of a player committing for five months at that age, at 20 years old, and doing it every single day, you know, three to four hours. You'll see a different player, no question about it. And I'm excited about just a player putting in that type of work, and seeing improvement and getting obsessed about that whole process. That's fun. That's fun to see in a young player. Certainly not a normal AAU graduate type player that comes in a little bit entitled.

REPORTER: Coach, you've used Winslow in a variety of different roles over the years. Do you see him being kind of on the ball this year, or playing more of a forward position this year?

- All of it. Hey, get used to it. That's what versatility is about. If you have it, the whole point is to be able to leverage it and maximize it in a lot of different ways based on whatever the team needs, based on whatever hurts the other team. I think the vision of what we saw the last three months and into the playoffs is something that we will all want to build on. And that'll happen because of his work ethic and his competitiveness.

He was derailed a little bit in his second year, but I think this would have happened, you know, the season before. You're just seeing a product of being healthy and being able to fit in. I don't take that lightly. You know, right now, probably of anybody, I have an idea where I'm going to play him, but I won't be able to be as definitive or clear with him as I will with every other player. And that's a great compliment, to be able to have that type of versatility and have the confidence of the head coach to be able to slot you in wherever you think the team needs you.

REPORTER: Erik, if I can digress just a little bit, you had the baby last year. I'm just curious to know-- excuse me-- if-- how that affected your offseason, and is your approach any different, or is it new going into a new season, being a father?

- For me, it's probably the greatest statement to say I drank more coffee this offseason than I did during the playoff run or a regular season four games in five nights. Hence. An exciting night last night at the Spoelstra household. It's been a game-changer for my wife and I. It has been a joy, something that I didn't necessarily know if it was going to happen, you know, in my life, you know, 10 or 15 years ago, when I was so deep in the woods in this profession. But I'm so thrilled that we have this opportunity to grow with him. Thanks for asking.

REPORTER: Erik, LeBron went out west. The perception is that it's Boston, Philly. Are you telling your guys, you know, why not us, [INAUDIBLE] a bit more wide open this year?

- What do you think? How do you think we're wired? The one thing that we do know with the experience that we've had, you know, for the people that I work for, we know we're always going to be pushing to a different level. But with that comes-- with the experience that we've had comes a humble respect. We know how difficult it is. So people are all jumping ahead of the gun right now saying, oh, the East is wide open. That's just going to be us. To get past three rounds, seven games, you have to have a team that's right.

REPORTER: Coach?

- The one thing I do know, somebody's got to prove it. Somebody's got to prove it. So we feel that we have every opportunity to build a team, you know, for the next six, seven months to be ready for that type of fight and that type of journey. And we don't care what other people are thinking or saying. That's not as easy as people think. So they may be thinking something that they're not fully aware of what it means.

REPORTER: Were people on the street stopping you this summer to ask about Wade? And has that happened since Sunday, since last Sunday, since he just made his announcement?

- Yeah. Yeah. Pretty much everywhere I went, for brunch or coffee or dinner, hey, let's get-- we want Wade back. So do I, all right? Let's get it done. But he deserved every day to evaluate where he was in his life. And when you know somebody that's built like Dwyane and has the character and the life perspective, he's looking at it from a lot of different angles. And it's not just about being out there in front of the fans, you know, on a 7:30 game.

It's-- he takes strong consideration for his family, and the impact that this lifestyle and this profession can have on your family. I-- I respect that so much. They gave this deep thought. I felt all along he has more to give. He has more to give to this game. But it's not as simple as that when you have a family and you have life. And he's already put in 15 years of this grind.

The grind is the grind. The Miami Heat is the Miami Heat. The way I do things is, you know, the way I do things. So those are things to consider. But when he finally did make that decision, his head coach is probably the second happiest guy. I'm sure he was, you know, thrilled about this opportunity. But like I said before, you just don't get second chances that often. And when you do, I just want to make sure I-- we treasure these moments, these memories.

REPORTER: With this being Dwyane's final season, is this kind of more like a bulletin board material that let's come together, let's make this a special season for him? Let's just rally.

- I think that will naturally be part of it with the guys in the locker room and the staff. That's natural because of who he is. But we're looking for a deeper level of motivation and fulfillment, and really enlightenment. And that's when you really become aligned as a basketball team.

That'll be the path to the greatest sense of purpose and joy, even bigger than that, than bulletin board material. That sometimes can just be fleeting. You know, we're looking for something much deeper, and to accomplish something and to face great challenges and to overcome them. That's why we're in this business as competitors. And that's hopefully what we'll build this year.

REPORTER: Spo, in the Phillies series, last time we saw Hassan, he kind of had trouble staying on the court. So outside of foul trouble, what does he need to improve this season to ensure he maximizes his playing time, and to even earn more minutes?

- Yeah, I think that will work itself out. He's put in a terrific summer of work, and he's really worked on his mindset. He's worked on his preparation, worked on his conditioning, worked on his skill set. Then, in my discussions with him, I think it also is good to work through some of the adversity and some of the noise, and to deal with and navigate through all of this, and to be able to persevere.

And there will be a lot of storylines every night. He and I know it will be about how many minutes did he play, did he play with two fouls, did he play with three fouls, did he play in the fourth quarter. Being able to compartmentalize and focus on the things that you can control, and do that when it gets uncomfortable, that's the growth opportunity.

And then not, you know, to be able to overcome all that I think will be really gratifying for him. We need him. He knows that. I know that. And again, I hadn't forgotten about the player that he's capable of being. I don't have a short memory. I remember the kind of player he was two years ago. I remember how he was in preseason, and to start the season before he got injured.

MAN: Two more questions.

REPORTER: Coach, I think you talked about it with Wade a little bit, but having UD back, for you to walk in the locker room one more year, or however more years he wants to do this, and see him there, what does that mean to you, and what role do you envision him having?

- Yeah. I appreciate you saying that, however many years he wants to do this. At some point, he's going to tell me that that's it, Coach. And that won't be a fun day. But you know, when you've been through so many seasons together, where you really get to know somebody is in those tough times. And that's where you want somebody like UD in your corner, in your trench, in your foxhole is during those tough times that will inevitably happen. Somebody that has persevered with you, that's shown the character, and then to be able to serve and give, you know, to the guys in the locker room that he does it so selflessly every year.

He doesn't have anything else to prove, but he's ready. I can throw him in at any time, and he can still produce, particularly in short bursts. But it's a greater multiplying impact that he can have because of the respect that he has in the locker room. Look, every team is looking for players like UD that can bring that leadership. That's not his only role. He's still a player. But that magnifying effect that he can have, so few can actually do it in this league. He's Heat culture. He's Heat life. Who else do you want showing that and being the example to the guys?

REPORTER: So with Wade and UD, they've both been tremendous assets to the community in general. How have you seen them kind of translate that to their teammates, and made their teammates better leaders in the community, as well?

- Yeah, I think, you know, the biggest thing is seeing the selflessness and willing to serve and to give. You spend-- the new players, I love seeing them get introduced to Dwyane and UD in their life after about a month. You'll have a very different impression, particularly after all the years and the perspective. They are as giving as any two players I've ever been around.

They want, first of all, to make sure that guys in the locker room feel comfortable. They're not just thinking about themselves. And then the extension of how much they've impacted the South Florida community, and both of them doing it in different ways and reinventing it and doing more every single year, that's legacy. That's being bigger than this game, bigger than basketball, making a bigger impact than just being a professional basketball player on your business card.

It's making a true impact on people and bettering people's lives. They're the perfect example for our guys. That's what our organization believes in. And when you have two of your lifers out there showing the way, we'll all follow. Young players will follow. You'll see this next generation start to get involved even more than they are right now. And that's a direct correlation to the example they've seen with Dwyane and UD. OK? Thank you.