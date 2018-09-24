- This is your Web Report, brought to you by Your Gulf Coast Honda Dealers. Neil Solondz and the Big O, Orestes Destrade. Rays get Blake Snell his 21st win on Sunday.

- Yay.

- That wrapped up the road schedule. But now the Rays are home, with Diego Castillo to open against the Yankees.

- And this is a home team advantage, I believe-- the way that they've been playing against the Yankees at home. But also a team that is 14 and 2 in their last two homestands. So keep that trucking, and go after 90 off of the Yankees. So it starts with Castillo, and then we'll probably see the kid, Yarbrough, after that.

- Well, the Rays, again, need three wins for 90. They can get to 50 wins this season at home, as well, during this final homestand and final week of the regular season. Rich will be with you with O. That will be at 6:30 on Monday.

- Good job, Neil.