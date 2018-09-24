- We're happy to have Tyler Kinley with us as a guest-- a local guy-- born in Plantation, went to Barry University, Nova High School. You've had an interesting journey getting back here. How have things gone for you this year?

- It's been a wild ride this year. But I'm definitely grateful to be back home, be back with the Marlins. And it's an exciting time right now to be a Marlin.

- Take us through that process. You've been in the minor leagues for six seasons. You get rule 5 by Minnesota. What kind of reaction was that, once you found that out, and then all of a sudden in April, didn't work out too well-- you come back to Miami?

TYLER KINLEY: Yeah. I was in the Dominican Republic at the time playing winter ball when I got rule 5. Minnesota called. So that was an exciting time. And then broke with them first month-- didn't do as well as I'd like. And I had to part ways.

JEFF NELSON: Well, you got to play in the nice months there in Minnesota as well.

TYLER KINLEY: Yeah, different culture shock from here. But it was a great experience with them. And then to be able to come back home and be with a lot of these guys that I've played with for a while was great.

- And you got a chance to come up here-- what it's been like to be in the big leagues here-- and you've pitched really outstanding so far.

- Thank you. It's been everything. It's been awesome to be in the hometown that I grew up in and the team that I've watched play my whole life.

- What's it like playing in front of your family and friends, knowing, oh, OK, now, I finally made it to the big leagues. Now I got to play at home?

- It's been everything. It's amazing. To have them up there, to see them pre-game, post-game, come off the field and see them, sitting, cheering in the stands-- it really has been a dream come true.

- What's the difference between the American League and the National League, as far as pitching? I know the interleague plays a part. But yeah, the Minnesota-- I don't know how they even have an open air stadium in April-- forget that.

- I agree.

- Going to the American League, get a few shots there. And now coming back to the National League-- any similarities, any differences?

- Minor differences, minor similarities. You know, there might be a little tougher lineups over there. But that depends year to year and division division. But it's pretty similar.

- And what type of reliever are you? Are you a guy that-- obviously, you bounce back quick. You do, OK, I got to throw an inning. I need a couple of days off. Or are you like rubber arm type?

- Yeah. No, I try to be available every day. They say the best ability is availability. So my goal is to be ready every night and be able to get the ball every time.

- And we try to get guys available when they come up here on the pre-game show. Our research staff is amazing. And they did a little research-- as the great-great grand nephew of William McKinley, we found out. So we want to find out, in your background, in your lineage, if you know a little history about your family.

So we're going to ask you, which isn't true. One of those is not true. I'll go with the first one. Nellie, you can go after.

Future president Rutherford B. Hayes was his commanding officer during the Civil War. True or not true?

TYLER KINLEY: Let's go true.

TOMMY HUTTON: Dang, you're right.

JEFF NELSON: Nice. Acquired Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and Guam from Spain for only $20 million. That's a bargain right there.

TYLER KINLEY: I'm going to take true on that one as well.

TOMMY HUTTON: Bingo. True. Never went to Alaska or saw Mount McKinley.

TYLER KINLEY: I will take-- let's go false. Going to bounce that one.

TOMMY HUTTON: That one's true.

JEFF NELSON: Portrait was featured on the $1,000 bill, last printed in 1934. $1,000 bill-- wow. There's a lot of those floating around, I'm sure, today.

TYLER KINLEY: Yeah. Probably a few in this building. Let's go with true.

[LAUGHTER]

[BUZZER]

TOMMY HUTTON: How about had a parrot named "Washington Post" who could whistle "Yankee Doodle." I think Nellie has that parrot.

JEFF NELSON: Well, I can whistle "Yankee Doodle." I wasn't whistling "Yankee Doodle" two months in '03.

TOMMY HUTTON: That last one is true.

TYLER KINLEY: Is it?

[BUZZER]

TOMMY HUTTON: Yes.

TYLER KINLEY: How about that? It's a fun fact.

- All right, Tyler, you did a good job-- first of all, with the interview, telling us a little bit about your journey getting back here to South Florida, and also on the history of your family. Thanks a lot.

- I appreciate it. Thanks for having me.

- Thanks, Tyler. Best of luck.

- Thank you.