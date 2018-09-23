REPORTER: What was and wasn't working today?

- I feel like everything was working.

REPORTER: Keep the ball [INAUDIBLE].

- Yeah, I know. Felt like everything was working. Fastballs got me. Everything was good to go. I felt in sync with my body. The inning where I walked, the two I felt like I was slowing down, speeding up, trying to find a rhythm. But after that, got in a rhythm. I love having Sukie behind the play. He really gets me a lot of thing. And yeah, I think from that point on, I was pretty in control of the game. Me and Sukie had a good plan, throwing a lot of off speed to these guys. They're very aggressive. So I wanted them to swing it and what I wanted them to swing at. Thought he did very well with that.

Then defense played good. Pham up to play was huge for me. And then, yeah, I mean, it was just a good game. And KK in center-- can't forget that. That was awesome.

REPORTER: And I know, since you came in this organization, you about David Price all along. To have broken his record, to have the most wins any pitcher's ever had in a season. What does that mean for you?

- It means a lot. I mean, he's a great person, very accomplished. And to be able to beat it, it's just crazy to me. But it's a team effort. I need all these guys to help me do that. So it feels very good. And like I've always said, it's cool to have something to my name, but it's all of us doing it together. And I'm appreciative of it.

REPORTER: I know you're going-- don't want to allow yourself to think about the Cy Young Award possibilities?

- No. If I think about it, I'm just out of the running. And-- yeah, but right now, I'm just locked in. I've got to face him one more time, I want to say Saturday. So, we're ready to face them. They just saw me. So, yeah, got to get locked in ready to face it.

REPORTER: What's been the biggest for you this year compared to [INAUDIBLE]?

- Just my mentality. Consistency in between starts, but it's just I'm focused on what I need to do. And there's nothing wavering in my mind. It's just simple and that clear cut. And it's made it very easy for me to lock in every time I'm on the mound.

REPORTER: What did you think of the defense [INAUDIBLE]?

- Oh, it's awesome. I'm used to it. I mean, I'm not surprised. He's that good. But, no, it's huge. It helps me a lot, it gets me more locked in, more pumped up. And I need it.

REPORTER: The way you've been able to be so consistent throughout the season, I mean, as much as you've won and posted great numbers, people have also just applauded your consistency. Was that maybe the unheralded part of this, that you'd just be able to remain focused and consistent?

- Oh, yeah. I mean, the hardest thing to do is stay consistent at a high level in the big leagues against great competition. Every team I play, I feel like it's very good. And any day it can go south and then [INAUDIBLE] it can go north. No, I mean, especially in the AL East. I mean, this division is very, very tough. So no, to be consistent in this division as well as the teams we do play, it's exciting to see but I still know there's a lot left.