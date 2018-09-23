- Thanks, Dwayne. Blake, you now hold a franchise record for wins in a single season. Blake Snell is the benchmark for all Rays pitchers after this. What does that mean to you?

- It's cool. I means a lot. But I got what more start left, so I'm not gonna think about it until the season's over, but it feels good. It's awesome, but like I said, it's the team that's really helped me do this. So all them guys, it's all of us that did that. So it's very special to me.

REPORTER: Five days ago, you and I were standing in the same position at Texas where you were reaching your 20th win. You've now started 30 games this season. I know you have another start left, but which one has been your favorite so far?

- They're all special to me. I can't pick one. I would say this one probably just because set a franchise record. I mean, that's special, but they've all been very good for me.

REPORTER: You're not just winning these games, Blake, you're dominating them. And I asked Brandon Lowe today, is there anything else that Blake Snell could do to impress you for the rest of the season? And he said, no, he's so good that all we need to do is score one run in order to win these games. What is it like putting your team in that position?

- It feels good, but I still know there's a lot of work to do. So I don't look into it too much. I'mma try to do the best I can do to help contribute, so we can win. For us to have 21 wins when I pitch, it's awesome.

REPORTER: Great job. Thanks.

- Thank you. Back to you, Dwayne.

DWAYNE: All right, thank you.