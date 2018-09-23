- No, it was nice. Trevor obviously really good today. You know, again, we talk about him with command when you're able to get head in the count and just change up. He really had a good one today. It looked like it was down in the zone. And I haven't seen him much either.

So it's the team that, you know, and a little bit young. So you're gonna get some guys that haven't seen that change. So that was good. I thought Andy's play at second was huge. Because it ended up changing that game. He beats that ball at second. And then we get a run there. And we got through it, and Chad hits the homer. So that was the huge play. And then the guys just kind of kept going.

INTERVIEWER: What was it like to see that from Chad? I mean, he just demolished that home run to [INAUDIBLE] put you up 4-0.

- No, it was good. He's been work-- we've been working on some things trying to shorten his route and using some of our kind of new equipment to be able to identify some things. And so we've been working on some things in the cage. So it was good to see it. It's always good when it works out, and guys will trust what you're trying to show them.

INTERVIEWER: [INAUDIBLE] we did that today [INAUDIBLE].

- Yeah, no, he's got a great feel for back there. And that's one of the things that, you know, doesn't get talked about with catchers in general. But he receives the ball extremely well. He's got a good feel for calling the game. So yeah, he's a-- he's really good back there.

INTERVIEWER: And to end with this series, just a take three of Thursday and go your way and then--

- No, it was good. You know, after the first one, it was a little bit-- you know, it didn't feel great. And then Wei-Yin kind of started the rumble with not giving up any runs. And then Urena followed it up. And then Trevor today really just controlled the game and allowed our offense to kind of chip away and get some runs. So, you know, it felt good that our starters were kind of paving the way for us.

INTERVIEWER: With the home schedule obviously over now, how would you assess the attendance and just kind of this whole season and the way you guys played here.

- I don't know how to assess the attendance. Obviously, we'd like to fill it up every day, to be honest with you. But I know it's the first year of what we're doing and a lot of new people and a lot of the things that we're doing's at the ballpark. So hard for me to assess that.

You know, season in general is what it is. It's like, you know where you're at in the situation that you're in but a lot of losses in there. That's never any fun, you know, if you're gonna compete. So hopefully it's just going to continually get better.

INTERVIEWER: I think you're 30-43 if my math's right-- here. Obviously, the road's gonna look a lot different. Just to be a much closer to a 500-caliber team here than a road [INAUDIBLE]?

- Eh, I don't know. We're still five under. It's hard to put a qualification on that. But I just think that no matter what, you know, we knew what we were embarking on this year with a lot of the changes and the new direction of the club and under the new ownership. So you understand all that.

But still, losses add up. And those are hard to deal with. But I've been proud of the guys. I felt like they've continued to play hard, continued to give you the effort. And that's not easy to do when you're taking on a lot of losses on the chin.