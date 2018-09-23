- First of all, you played with Lorenzen at Cal State Fullerton. That's kind of neat. Had you guys talked about this leading up to this ever, maybe back in the day?

- No, not really. I mean, I didn't know if I was playing or not today. I mean, if I did, I probably would have said something to him. But I didn't know I was playing and-- I mean, we've always talked about playing against each other when we played with each other. But it was a lot of fun today.

- You never told him you were going to take him deep. He never told you was going to strike-- that had to happen.

- No, no. Because you don't know what's going to happen. So we just kept it fun.

- What about the moment for you? The big home run. Your first in the major leagues in a key spot.

- Yeah, yeah. It was just a lot of fun, you know? It was nice that it came in a big spot with two runners on. And I mean, that's kind of what you work for. So it was fun. There's a few at-bats today and I hadn't got it yet, but when it finally did happen, it was awesome to have him there for it.

ANNOUNCER: I didn't see it exactly. Did you get a little hug, a handshake, a high-five?

CHAD WALLACH: At that time, I didn't really know what was going on. I think I got him a high-five going by. But, yeah. It was just-- it was a blast.

- And then you continued over here, and everybody got together and a little celly.

- Yeah, yeah. That was fun, you know? Getting with the guys, jumping around a little bit. That's kind of what baseball is about, so.

- Chad, what about your first three-hit game here and getting a little opportunity in September?

- Yeah, yeah. You know, getting to play in September at this time, it just kind proving for next year. It's kind of a little tryout. You just want to go out and do well and show them what you can do.

- What worked well for Richards today? Maybe looking at the tape the last few games, anything you did differently? The Reds seemed aggressive. Looked like you took advantage of it.

- Yeah. Trevor was awesome. He had all his stuff tonight. You know, his slider was good. We've been working on that. And I mean, his changeup is always good. And those two pitches were playing great off each other and he was locating his fastball. He was awesome today.

- Was there a point either early in the game or in the bullpen where you felt, "Oh, he's on today"?

- Yeah. You know, he had a really good bullpen today. You could tell his slider was breaking how he wanted it to. His changeup was working, and he was hitting spots with his fastball. You know it's going to be a good day when a pitcher can do that.

- Congratulations. Thanks a lot, Chad. First homer.

- Yeah. Appreciate it.

- You'll never forget this day. Chad Wallach, good for you. Go enjoy it with your teammates.