WATCH: C.J. Cron, Brandon Lowe smack homers in win over Blue Jays
- AL
- AL East
- Blake Snell
- Brandon Lowe
- C.J. Cron
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays C.J. Cron and Brandon Lowe hist home runs in the win over Toronto, helping Blake Snell bolster his Cy Young Award case.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, a shot deep to left. This baby's going to get out of here. Home run into the second deck off the bat of CJ Cron. His 28th, and the Rays take a 3-0 lead. Well, a big, big, home run right there, and the Rays pick up an extra run. And that helps the cause.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
That's a shot back into right. Will it carry? And that's going to get out of here. An 0-1 pitch, and Brandon Lowe hits a two-run home run. More cushion for the Rays. It suddenly becomes a three-run inning and a five-run lead. Wendell scores in front of Lowe. Home run number six for Brandon Lowe.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices