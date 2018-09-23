[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, a shot deep to left. This baby's going to get out of here. Home run into the second deck off the bat of CJ Cron. His 28th, and the Rays take a 3-0 lead. Well, a big, big, home run right there, and the Rays pick up an extra run. And that helps the cause.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

That's a shot back into right. Will it carry? And that's going to get out of here. An 0-1 pitch, and Brandon Lowe hits a two-run home run. More cushion for the Rays. It suddenly becomes a three-run inning and a five-run lead. Wendell scores in front of Lowe. Home run number six for Brandon Lowe.