WATCH: Chad Wallach belts 1st major league home run
Miami Marlins catcher Chad Wallach belts a 3-run homer for his 1st MLB home run.
ANNOUNCER 1: Today.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
ANNOUNCER 2: And as Wallach lifts one high and deep to left center field. Way back and gone, a three-run home run for Chad Wallach. That's his first big league home run. Well, Congratulations to the young Wallach. I know his dad, who's going to give him a high five in about two seconds, has got to be thrilled for him.
ANNOUNCER 1: My goodness, what a moment. There's dad. I see him up there on the bench. Tim Wallach, look at that. Come on, Tim.
