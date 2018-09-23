ANNOUNCER 1: Today.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

ANNOUNCER 2: And as Wallach lifts one high and deep to left center field. Way back and gone, a three-run home run for Chad Wallach. That's his first big league home run. Well, Congratulations to the young Wallach. I know his dad, who's going to give him a high five in about two seconds, has got to be thrilled for him.

ANNOUNCER 1: My goodness, what a moment. There's dad. I see him up there on the bench. Tim Wallach, look at that. Come on, Tim.