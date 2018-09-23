Marlins square off vs. Reds in final home game of 2018
The Miami Marlins have rookie right-hander Trevor Richards on the mound Sunday afternoon as they take on the Cincinnati Reds in their final home game of the season.
ANNOUNCER 1: A good part of the year we talk about Trevor Richards having command of that changeup and the fastball. Righties, of course, have hit him better than lefthanders. That held up, last start. Robles and Rendon took him deep. Last seven starts for Trevor Richards, an ERA over 7.00. He'd like to have a nice one tomorrow.
ANNOUNCER 2: Hey, absolutely. What's that saying, moons over Miami? What is that?
ANNOUNCER 1: The moon over Miami. It's like a show, a movie.
ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, moon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices