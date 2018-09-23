ANNOUNCER 1: A good part of the year we talk about Trevor Richards having command of that changeup and the fastball. Righties, of course, have hit him better than lefthanders. That held up, last start. Robles and Rendon took him deep. Last seven starts for Trevor Richards, an ERA over 7.00. He'd like to have a nice one tomorrow.

ANNOUNCER 2: Hey, absolutely. What's that saying, moons over Miami? What is that?

ANNOUNCER 1: The moon over Miami. It's like a show, a movie.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, moon.