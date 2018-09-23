Jose Urena discusses pitching through some tightness, getting win
Miami Marlins RHP Jose Urena discusses pitching through some tightness and shares his thoughts about getting the win.
REPORTER: How are you feeling, and did it-- you feel something on any play, a swing tonight, or anything?
- You know, that was fine. Just I get like a little cramp, and that was the thing. It's my leg.
REPORTER: What did-- did you feel on a swing? Did you feel covering the base an ending or before? When did you--
- No, the swing-- [INAUDIBLE], you know that was already tight. But you know, I don't want to try to do too much and get it worse. So try to take care of it.
REPORTER: Just a cramp?
- Yeah, just [INAUDIBLE] little cramp.
REPORTER: You think you'll make your next start?
- Yeah. We take care, then do a little trim, and we'll be ready for next start.
REPORTER: José, obviously another outstanding outing. I mean, you've been sensational these last six starts. I mean, we've talked about this. What's the difference? What's the change?
- You know, from everything, I put in some, like we put in a different breaking ball, and [INAUDIBLE] we take advantage. We be using like late, early, and that makes a big difference because when we get people with 2 strikes, we show that. And that will be more effective for us. So [INAUDIBLE] different part [INAUDIBLE].
REPORTER: How motivated have you been the last month and a half, even after what happened in Atlanta, to show people what kind of picture you are?
- You know, the thing is to go out there and do my thing. Because I know what kind of person I am. My teammates, they know who I am. Like I just go out there and compete because I'm not going to try to show people who I am because they already know.
REPORTER: And a big win, obviously, to win when you're there. How much pride do you take in doing what you're doing?
- You know, the thing, we be playing the ball well. Everybody put something together. That is a [INAUDIBLE] team. They be aggressive out there. You pitch to those kind of bat, like, they be making the play, and we take advantage for it.
REPORTER: Were you trying to hit the ball through the windows out there? You're swinging so hard?
- You know, just one time [INAUDIBLE] they throw something out.
REPORTER: What can you say about the energy that Austin Dean has brought to the dugout?
- You know, that be pretty good when you see a young player like that, they show everything they have. You know, that is something like they don't [INAUDIBLE]. They try to do everything they can right. And you see [INAUDIBLE].
