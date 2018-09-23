REPORTER: How are you feeling, and did it-- you feel something on any play, a swing tonight, or anything?

- You know, that was fine. Just I get like a little cramp, and that was the thing. It's my leg.

REPORTER: What did-- did you feel on a swing? Did you feel covering the base an ending or before? When did you--

- No, the swing-- [INAUDIBLE], you know that was already tight. But you know, I don't want to try to do too much and get it worse. So try to take care of it.

REPORTER: Just a cramp?

- Yeah, just [INAUDIBLE] little cramp.

REPORTER: You think you'll make your next start?

- Yeah. We take care, then do a little trim, and we'll be ready for next start.

REPORTER: José, obviously another outstanding outing. I mean, you've been sensational these last six starts. I mean, we've talked about this. What's the difference? What's the change?

- You know, from everything, I put in some, like we put in a different breaking ball, and [INAUDIBLE] we take advantage. We be using like late, early, and that makes a big difference because when we get people with 2 strikes, we show that. And that will be more effective for us. So [INAUDIBLE] different part [INAUDIBLE].

REPORTER: How motivated have you been the last month and a half, even after what happened in Atlanta, to show people what kind of picture you are?

- You know, the thing is to go out there and do my thing. Because I know what kind of person I am. My teammates, they know who I am. Like I just go out there and compete because I'm not going to try to show people who I am because they already know.

REPORTER: And a big win, obviously, to win when you're there. How much pride do you take in doing what you're doing?

- You know, the thing, we be playing the ball well. Everybody put something together. That is a [INAUDIBLE] team. They be aggressive out there. You pitch to those kind of bat, like, they be making the play, and we take advantage for it.

REPORTER: Were you trying to hit the ball through the windows out there? You're swinging so hard?

- You know, just one time [INAUDIBLE] they throw something out.

REPORTER: What can you say about the energy that Austin Dean has brought to the dugout?

- You know, that be pretty good when you see a young player like that, they show everything they have. You know, that is something like they don't [INAUDIBLE]. They try to do everything they can right. And you see [INAUDIBLE].