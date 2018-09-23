REPORTER: Is Ureña OK?

- I thought he was all right tonight.

REPORTER: With the leg and everything like that.

- Yeah, he had a little, we're calling it a tight right IT band. Seeing it early, he started a little bit of a-- tell something was going on, a little bit. And Jose fashion, he's not going to tell you anything's wrong.

But you can see it as that game was going on. Those runs to first base and stuff, a little bit of, you know, starting to be a noticeable limp.

REPORTER: Will this affect his next start?

- I don't think so. He's got an extra day. So it's six days, Dustin felt like he would be fine. So obviously we'll see. We're not going to throw him out there unless he can go. But I don't think so.

REPORTER: The way he threw today?

- No, he was good. You know? Again, Jose's been aggressive, and you know, we've kind of been keeping these guys down the last day and a half here. You know, two days. So he just kind of, you know, kept the momentum going.

REPORTER: Dean with the big homer, big RBI as well. Big night from him.

- Yeah, I thought obviously the Brins hit gets us on the board. Then Dean's hit, and then Andy's hit really, just keep tacking on. And then obviously, the 2-run homer after that. It will give you a little bit of a cushion, and you felt better about where you're at.

REPORTER: The way DeSclafani was throwing early was-- could be rough.

- Yeah, we were having a lot of trouble with him. So you know, again, I think we didn't exactly-- feel like he beat him up over the yard. But we got some hits, and got some guys out there, and just got some key hits.

REPORTER: Ureña has a 1.13 ERA in September. What do you think he needs to keep doing in order to keep that momentum going?

- Keep doing what he's doing. Right? I mean--

REPORTER: What have you seen from him lately?

- No, I think we talked about it a lot. He's been aggressive in the strike zone. He's been keeping the ball down. It doesn't look to me a whole lot different than what his stuff always looks the same. He's always been pitching kind of the same way. But obviously, he's got one more start, and we'll see where it goes.

REPORTER: And Wittgren able to [INAUDIBLE].

- Yeah, it was nice, to not have to, you know-- the extra runs were nice, too. It allows you to kind of give him the freedom to go two. And then tried to, you know, try to go with the one guy that we end up two at the end.

REPORTER: Good play by Starlin, too. On Harlan, coming in.

- Yeah Harlan's last two with a big situation. Harper hit a rocket over there, and Gennett hit a rocket. So obviously, hitting it to the right spot. Right? Starlin's made two nice plays on both of those. So-- and big outs to get us out of an inning.

REPORTER: Where did Ureña's injury first occur. Was it when he was covering first on that play?

- I don't know. I seen it early on, though. Like he had a little, like on a pitch, it looked like. And I don't know if it's an injury, or he's just-- basically just saying it's really tight. And don't know if it's just, you know, something he did just tightened up on him.