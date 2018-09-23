- Yeah, he's asking for it. We're going to get the lavalier mic on. And we'll just maybe make it part of your jersey, Austin Dean. You had a fun day today from beginning to end.

- Oh, my god. This was such a fun game. The fans were into it. I was hyping them up the entire game. And this is probably the most fun game I've had all year.

- Can you play hyped up? Is that your style?

- Yeah, I play for the reaction to fans. You know, I play for that. That's what motivates me to do good out there, and make the good plays, to hit well, obviously. And I mean, like I said, I was keeping that entire side just having fun, keeping it loose. And it was great.

- Some guys are just the-- like, Brian Anderson would be the opposite of that. Is that correct?

- I mean, yeah, he stays calm and collected. Man, I just play with a ton of energy. I like to keep people happy, and just keep them smiling. If I'm smiling, it's just a great day. You know?

- You were mic'd up before the game. Did you enjoy that?

- Oh, yeah, that was great. Nobody wanted to be around me, but, I made the best of it talking to myself, trying to talk to the camera guys. So yeah, it was fun.

- How big was the hit? Two outs-- before we get to the homer-- two outs in the fourth inning, and you drive in the first run of the game.

- Yeah, I was trying to find a ball to drive. He threw me a slider. You know, kind of reached out, kind of got lucky. Got the run, that was huge. And then obviously, the homer in the sixth, just to post up a little bit more. I mean, I was just looking for a good pitch that I could drive. I drove it, so that was good.

- It went a long way obviously, in a tough place. Did you feel like you got enough there?

- Honestly, I didn't even feel it off the bat.

- You didn't.

- I didn't really look at it too much, but that's good. When you don't feel it, that's when they go a long way.

- How are you looking at September? You came up. You got a lot of hits early. And this is a tough game. It's the major leagues. They're adjusting to you. You're making adjustments back. Tonight's a big night for you. You just trying to finish out strong?

- Absolutely. This is my first time playing September baseball, so I'm trying to make the most of it out here. And right now, I'm just trying to have fun, play the game hard, and just try to finish strong, obviously.

- We finished avoiding the monkey somehow. I guess he has a date tonight with his wife and family.

- That's all good. Thank you.

- Thanks. All right, Austin Dean big night, guys, a couple of hits, homer, three RBIs. Not bad.