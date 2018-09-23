WATCH: Tommy Pham, Jesus Sucre blast homers in loss to Blue Jays
-
Tampa Bay Rays' Tommy Pham and Jesus Sucre homer in loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Say that again.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
- Oh, a drive off the bat of Pham, and that baby is gone. Tommy Pham on an 0-1 pitch belts his sixth home run in a Rays uniform. And that's number 20 of the year. He at 14 with St. Louis. And boy, oh boy, what a stretch he has been on.
- Manager.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
- Now Sucre drives one deep to left. McKinney goes to the wall. Gone. Home run for Sucre. He has been hot with the bat, and picks up his first home run of the year to make it a one-run ballgame. How about that for Sucre? He came in seven of his last 10. Went 0 for 2 with a couple of ground balls before connecting on that one.
