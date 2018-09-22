REPORTER: Tonight Mallex had a couple really good plays. Kiermaier had really good plays. You've been doing it--

- Yeah, that's who they are. Mallex has really made some huge, huge strides this year, becoming a really good defender. I think there's comfort for him in right field and left field. You know, he went and got some balls today that off the bat you didn't think he was going to get to. It's nice when you have--

And then Tommy Pham made some nice plays. I mean, we got three guys out there right now that have [AUDIO OUT] But they can run them down as good as anybody in baseball.

REPORTER: Is Mallex banged up from hitting the wall?

- Yeah, he twisted his ankle a little bit. He's fine. He's playing tomorrow. He twisted his ankle a little bit. Just felt like with the game a little separated there, it was OK to get him out.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE]

- I don't.

REPORTER: And then what about Choi [INAUDIBLE]?

- His knee, not that at-bat. I believe an at-bat before when he got on base. Maybe a walk or something. I don't know. His knee buckled a little bit. I'll have more tomorrow, but most likely he won't be starting the lineup. I got a lefty going.

REPORTER: So it wasn't when he went to second base [INAUDIBLE]?

- It was not. No, no.

REPORTER: What's impressed you the most with Pham with Tampa, with you guys?

- A lot, but at the plate. I mean, he just has a lot of solid at-bats. He hits the ball really hard. And, you know, I don't know if his underlying numbers are very similar to what he's done in the past in the last couple of years and maybe the surface numbers don't represent that. But, you know, we knew that we were getting a guy that swings the bat hard, hits the ball hard.

I mean, I kind of wanted to take him out and he was persistent in saying, I want to stay in because I like the way the wind was blowing. He wanted a chance to hit a home run or something. But he got a hit, but he likes to hit.

REPORTER: Do you think it could be tough for Meadows to come off the bench? He's used to being kind of starting the game and playing in the outfield all the time.

- Yeah, you know what, I think he had 11 or 12 pinch hits in his time in Pittsburgh. And the one thing you have with national league teams, national league players in theory, they're little bit accustomed to it. So Austin's been great. The message yesterday, we talked back and forth. I think he understands it.

But, you know, any time you can come off and pick Ji-Man Choi up, who's been such a presence in our lineup, and then not miss a beat with Austin to be able to come in there and get big hits is really, really nice.

REPORTER: Kevin, you talked about bouncing back from yesterday. You guys are going now more than a month without consecutive losses.

- I didn't know that.

REPORTER: What does that indicate to you in that stretch to be able to to avoid a losing streak and to recover from tough losses as well?

- Yeah, you know, I think that we've got a bunch of guys that are, you know, they're quick to forget a loss. And look, we've had two really tough losses here recently. Last night was tough and then the first night against Oakland was tough. We had an opportunity. It was a tight ballgame game, 2 to 1. We didn't capitalize on some hits, but the guys came back and found a way to win the series against a really good Oakland team.

And then last night was, you know, a little devastating because of the way it unfolded in the 9th inning. But again, they bounced right back and they put pressure on the defense and pitchers right out of the gate.

REPORTER: I know you don't usually say [INAUDIBLE] talking to the team or anything, but did any of the players get together? I mean, Carlos give them a good speech?

- No, no.

REPORTER: They're just kind of on their own.

- No.

REPORTER: Kind of put your head down and let's go out and play.

- Yeah, I think they get it. They really do. They understand and-- no, I think they just knew it was kind of back to work and forget about yesterday. We gotta win a lot.