- Making a starter throw more pitches rather than a quick inning. Little things like that are important in this game and it doesn't go unnoticed to me.

REPORTER: Was there-- sorry. Go ahead.

REPORTER: 23 games on base [INAUDIBLE] you. What's been the biggest part of your game here in Tampa?

- Just really doing everything, using the whole field again. I've been driving the ball. There hasn't been as many ground balls as earlier in the season. I think that's key for me, using the whole field, because I hit the ball hard. And when I use the whole field it's kind of hard to defend. And I could run a little bit. So you add that factor, it helps. So those three variables.

REPORTER: Was there anything happening in here before the game that kind of indicated that you guys had sort of turned the page on yesterday and wiped [INAUDIBLE]?

- Nope. I showed up, ate, got treatment, hit, and got ready for the game.

REPORTER: Is that kind of the hallmark of what you need to be, sort of like, you come in the next day and can't tell what happened the day before, whether you won or lost?

- I mean, it's yesterday. Like you said. So, you know, you can't dwell on the past really.

REPORTER: Tommy, you've been in another major league clubhouse and a lot of these guys have not. What do you notice that might be different from another major league clubhouse?

- The way guys dress. Terrible dressers.

REPORTER: You guys have three solid outfielders who play everyday and now Meadows is up. Does that change anything for you? Is that pressure for you or is it just another guy [INAUDIBLE]?

- I look at it, when I'm on my game, I mean, there's 30 teams I would take a 3, 4, 5 hitter and a guy that can play good defense and run. All 30 teams would take that kind of player, so I just focus on myself.