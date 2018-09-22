Austin Meadows says Rays never hold heads down after recording 3 hits, 3 RBI in 2nd game with team
Video Details
Austin Meadows on contributing to the Rays' win with 3 hits, 3 RBI in his 2nd game with Tampa Bay.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices