REPORTER: Change in the way you pitch. Obviously, you pitch very well here all year. [INAUDIBLE] would you explain this one tonight?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- I just talked to [INAUDIBLE]. We discussed something about [INAUDIBLE] probably during spring training next year, I should pitch all my games on the road. In the spring training.

REPORTER: On the road?

- Yeah. The spring training.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- I think all I can do is try to stay the same mind set and doing the same routine and maybe try to attack hitter more. I think that's all I can do.

REPORTER: Just the quality of your stuff, your fastball is faster than before, you know, months ago or even last year. Your slider more effective. The quality of your stuff, why do you think it's improved so much this year?

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- This year, after I sit down with the pitching coach, Juan. And we discussed review every single start. And I think this discussion kind of helped me more easily to focus on executing my pitches. And I think that this is really helpful.