- It's actually a good game.

REPORTER: I mean you get the pitching from Wei-Yin and then the big hit from Isaac. You know, just--

- That's all you got, right there? That's it. Pitching and Wei-Yin was good, Isaac got a big hit. Thank you.

REPORTER: That's it? I mean, Wei-Yin, I mean, this is just-- we've talked about it all season, this whole home thing. I mean, he now has the lowest home ERA of any NL pitcher. Even lower than deGrom. I mean, but the highest road ERA in the majors. Has anyone ever figured this out yet? Or--

- I don't think so. Obviously if we could have figured it out, we would have tried to. But he's been awfully good, you know, here. And I think each game is individual but, you know, obviously there's been something going on on the road. As far as, I don't know if it's confidence. I can't, it's-- anytime I try to answer it just doesn't make any sense.

But obviously threw the ball well tonight. He got the ball to the spots he needed to. And, you know, this ball park's a little forgiving. He give up a couple of balls that are probably out of Cincinnati. So if you're on the road you're just going to give up a few homers. But, you know, in this ballpark it's a little bit more forgiving.

REPORTER: More strikeouts for him too. [INAUDIBLE] I mean, what are you seeing that he's missing more bats and able to put guys away?

DON MATTINGLY: You know, he's got a pretty good pitch mix. And, you know, I think we haven't quite seen it until this year, uh, where it's been a full year of it. He can backdoor the slider, you know, today the curveball. He can get inside on you. He's got a little, little slider on the, for the lefties that uh, that you don't see their spin.

And it's one of those things-- I stood in with him, and you don't see that spin on that slider. So when he's good with that, you know, he's, he's, he's tough. Because he can get the ball to both sides of plate. He can change speeds. You know, anything he can throw the ball off to on.

You know, where the ball starts off the plate, it looks like a ball, and it comes back to the corner? Those are tough pitches to deal with.

REPORTER: Yeah. And you just said he--

- He had a good at-bat. He had good swings that whole at-bat, right there. You know, he fouls off a couple of pitches, takes, you know, takes a close pitch and then basically on a, you know, 3-2 slider, and drives it that way.

They just moved that guy in. And I'm not quite sure what happened with that. They just moved him in like three or four steps before that pitch. So, uh, to our benefit.

REPORTER: What impressed you about Castillo on the flip side tonight?

- Now, he was, obviously he was low pitch, low pitch counts guy pitching to contact. He's got, he's got three good weapons. You now, his slider is getting better it seems like. And again I'm talking that, you know, just from seeing him once here and once there. The change up has always been, was good last year. Uh, and s-- you know, he seems to-- the ball moves.

You know, he's, so he's not a straight fastball guy. He's got sink on that fastball. So you really got to get him up in the zone. If you don't get him up in the zone he's going to basically see what happened tonight. We've got to, need to be enforcing up in the zone as well as we could have.

REPORTER: With Ike on the call at second base, what did they tell you? What's the rule on that?

- They don't tell you anything on those, and I didn't really want to get thrown out for arguing that. But when you've seen it on the replay, you can kind of see why. You got to be able to stay on the ba-- he did hit the ground first, then he hits the guy. If he's able to stay on the base and just the bump there, but he kind of come off the ground and up in the air. That's the only thing I would see.

I guess I would argue that it didn't really affect the play. Sierra's going to be safe no matter what they do there. Oh. I don't, I guess they're not taking that in consideration how easy it was, he was safe. And it didn't really affect the throw. So I don't know. That's a--

REPORTER: That's a tough one because he went straight through to the bag. But--

- Yeah. He slides. He's trying to beat a play. And he's sliding, you know, he's trying to get to second base as fast as you can. There's no intent to run into the second, to the whoever is covering short or second there. He's trying to beat a play.

So he's full speed into that bag, and trying to get there as fast as he can. And really his momentum just takes him, takes him-- I guess we want to protect everybody and we want to make contact. So. But, yet--