WATCH: Isaac Galloway walks it off to beat Reds 1-0
Video Details
- Cincinnati Reds
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Isaac Galloway
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
-
Isaac Galloway walks it off and scores the only run of the game to drive in Brian Anderson beating the Reds 1-0 in the bottom of the 10th.
