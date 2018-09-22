[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: And a line drive into right. That's a base hit. Cron comes in to score. They're going to wave Mallex Smith to the plate. He will score, and the Rays add two more on the base hit by Austin Meadows.

And so the Rays do indeed add on to make it a 6-3 ball game. And Austin Meadows comes through, contributing an RBI single here. His first hit in a Rays uniform. [INAUDIBLE]

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

ANNOUNCER 2: Watching your guy and--

ANNOUNCER 1: Send the base hit the other way. Mallex will score. Headed to third is Duffy, an RBI single for Meadows, and the Rays tack on another run.

--you to add on. There's a liner into right field. That ball's going to two-hop the wall and Meadows, who didn't enter this game until the sixth inning, has a three-hit night. Three for three. Two singles and now the double.

[WHOOSH]