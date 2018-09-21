- That's the ultimate judge of a baseball team, wins and losses. But for us as an organization, I said it from the get-go, this is a transitional year for us to learn as much as we possibly could about this organization. And that's from every single level. I spent some time going through the Minor Leagues, each level and seeing our prospects and players, players that we've acquired, players that have been here before in the past. And watching some of these guys that we have here in Miami for the first time. So, at the end of any season, I can say after when I was a player, whether you win or lose, you sit back, and you assess, and you see how you can get better. And we'll do the same thing when this year is over with.

REPORTER: What's the most positive thing that's happened? What's the headline in the positive category?

- On the baseball side. We're happy with some improvements that a lot of our prospects have made, especially in the Minor League system. We've acquired a lot of prospects. We're happy with our draft picks. They've all been promoted. And like I said before, I kind of like to watch one guy struggle. Because everyone's going to struggle at some point. I think you can learn a lot more about a player when they struggle and how they handle themselves and how they get out of little ruts that they may be in, both individually and collectively as a group. So I spent a lot of time getting to know the players that we have on the field here at the Major League level, like I said. But I'm hopeful and looking forward to continued progress.