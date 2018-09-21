Jaime Schultz explains how Blue Jays 9th inning rally unfolded
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays RHP Jaime Schultz explains how the Blue Jays' 9th-inning rally unfolded.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices