Wei-Yin Chen will face off against Luis Castillo in attempt to steal Game 2 of the series
Video Details
Miami Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen looks to even up the last series of the season at Marlins Park.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices