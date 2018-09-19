Kevin Cash: There were a lot of good at-bats, a lot of big hits
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Wednesday's win over the Texas Rangers, the two-homer day for Tommy Pham and the strong outing from rookie lefty Ryan Yarbrough.
