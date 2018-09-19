Rays OF Tommy Pham on his 2-homer day in Texas
Video Details
FOX Sports Sun's Michelle Margaux catches up with Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham after his big day at the plate helped propel the team to a big win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices