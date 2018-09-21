[MUSIC PLAYING] - This week, it's Miami and FIU, a 3:30 kick-off. And there'll be a lot of storylines swirling out there on this one. And how do you address that with your team?

- Yeah, well, I already mentioned that, you know, a lot of the story will be about Coach Davis and what he has done for the University of Miami, what a great coach and a great recruiter and just a great person, how he led this team and the fact that, you know, we're playing another team that he's coaching. So you know, but I said, look, it's really about the opponent, you know, the guys you're playing against. Coaches don't play.

Coaches just are on the sideline, cheering them on, and directing them the best we can. But the reality is the players have got to get the business done. So you do what you always do. You watch tape.

You look and see what they do, offense, defense, special teams. You put your schemes in. You get your scout team to simulate it the best they can. And then you go play ball and try to stay healthy while you're doing it.

- Coach, there's a lot of players that played on the same team together or played across from each other. And while Miami and FIU is maybe not classified as a rivalry, there's going to be a big intensity factor in this game.

- Yeah, I think so. I mean, guys are hyper competitive, and guys who know each other get even more competitive. And that's what happens sometimes in our scrimmages. You're going against each other all the time, and there's some battles in some of just the scrimmages we have.

Now all of a sudden, they're playing a real game, and there's a lot on the line, and pride's one of them. And so it's going to be interesting to see how they react. But I think both teams are coached very well. I think both teams are disciplined teams.

And I don't think we'll have to worry about anything crazy. I'm sure they'll be a little chicken fighting here and there at the end of a play or something like that. But everybody'll go back to the huddle and run the next play. And I think it's going to be a good hard-fought clean football game.

- They're going to come in with some confidence. They scored 63 points the other night against UMass, 42 in one half. So they were hitting on all cylinders offensively.

- Yeah, they move the ball well. They're going to be a team that you've got to do a good job up front. You know, it always starts up front. If we can slow down some of the run game and put pressure on the quarterback and make it uncomfortable, you know, we've got a chance. But that's true of anybody we play, and it starts in my opinion up front.

[MUSIC PLAYING]