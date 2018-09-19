Lightning prospect Mathieu Joseph on his 1st NHL preseason goal
Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Mathieu Joseph isn't dwelling on netting his first NHL preseason goal Tuesday night, he is more concerned about what needs to be worked on after ending up on the losing end against the Carolina Hurricanes.
