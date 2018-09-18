Lightning forward Alex Killorn is here for the FitzMagic movement
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn is here for the #FitzMagic movement as he shows his support for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback -- and fellow Harvard alum -- Ryan Fitzpatrick.
