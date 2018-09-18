Covering the Bases: The race is on for the Rays
Video Details
FOX Sports Florida's Janelle Johnston covers the Tampa Bay Rays, from their torrid stretch to keep pace in the playoff hunt to the near-historic performance of left-hander Blake Snell.
