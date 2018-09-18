Craig Minervini interviews blind singer awe-inspiring Silvio Plata
Video Details
Craig Minervini interviews the awe-inspiring Silvio Plata of W.R. Thomas Middle School who sang the National Anthem at tonight's Miami Marlins game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices