Panthers thrilled to have Aleksander Barkov wear the “C”
Video Details
- Aleksander Barkov
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Derek MacKenzie
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
-
Aleksander Barkov, Derek MacKenzie, Dale Tallon and Bob Boughner all share their thoughts about Barkov becoming the 10th team captain in franchise history.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices