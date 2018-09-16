Peter O’Brien on his 2-run home run, preparation translating to results
Video Details
Peter O'Brien talks with Jessica Blaylock about his game-changing home run, the Marlins' win, and how his preparation is translating into results.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices