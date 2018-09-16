WATCH: C.J. Cron, Willy Adames deliver homers to contribute to Rays’ win over A’s
C.J. Cron and Willy Adames both hit home runs to keep the Tampa Bay Rays in the lead, and get the win over the Oakland Athletics Sunday afternoon.
