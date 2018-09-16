WATCH: JT Riddle smashes a 3 RBI double to put Marlins up 4-0
Miami Marlins SS J.T. Riddle displays why he is the lead off hitter and rocks a 3 RBI double to drive in Austin Dean, Magneuris Sierra and Peter O'Brien.
