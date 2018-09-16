Mallex Smith receives Rays’ Roberto Clemente Award for his work in the Tampa Bay community
Mallex Smith received the Rays Roberto Clemente Award for his work in the Tampa Bay community. He is also one of the nominees for the league-wide Roberto Clemente Award that will be announced during the World Series.
