Rays team up with Feeding Tampa Bay on Roberto Clemente Day
Today the Tampa Bay Rays honor the charitable spirit of Roberto Clemente by teaming with Feeding Tampa Bay for a nonperishable food drive today at the Trop. Hear how the Rays are recognizing Feeding Tampa Bay's outstanding work in the community.
