Mark Richt a fan of how many players Miami used last Saturday
Video Details
Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt liked that the team won last Saturday, of course, but he was also a fan of using a lot of players and giving them a shot at getting much-needed experience.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices