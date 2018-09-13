Dan Mullen wants Gators focused on taking steps toward improvement
For Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen, all the pieces matter, and everyone involved in the team has to be focused on taking steps toward improving and not get overwhelmed by trying to reach greatness all in one leap.
