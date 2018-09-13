Willie Taggart on Seminoles rallying back for his first win at FSU
Video Details
- ACC
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FCS (I-AA)
- Florida State Seminoles
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Seminoles
- Samford Bulldogs
- Southern
-
FSU coach Willie Taggart discusses what he liked from the Seminoles rallying back late to beat Samford on Saturday for the first win of his tenure at the school.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices