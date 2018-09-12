Blake Snell on getting his MLB-best 19th win
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Blake Snell
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Jesus Sucre
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell was critical of his fastball Wednesday afternoon and says Jesus Sucre helped him get into a good rhythm against the Cleveland Indians.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices